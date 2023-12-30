Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Short Interest Update

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,500 shares, a decrease of 53.2% from the November 30th total of 370,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 363,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $743.64 million, a PE ratio of -183.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.33. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $31.45.
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.06%.
