Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Short Interest Update

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,500 shares, a decrease of 53.2% from the November 30th total of 370,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 363,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $743.64 million, a PE ratio of -183.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.33. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $31.45.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.06%.

Institutional Trading of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,984 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,335 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

