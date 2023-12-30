GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Receives $102.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.60.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GDDY. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

GDDY opened at $106.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56 and a beta of 1.04. GoDaddy has a 1-year low of $67.43 and a 1-year high of $107.82.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.45% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $371,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,834,525.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $371,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,716 shares in the company, valued at $12,834,525.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $148,457.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,369,196.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,464 shares of company stock valued at $12,102,277 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 23.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,233 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,934,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,486,000 after acquiring an additional 85,212 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

