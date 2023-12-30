Gregory Baszucki Sells 8,333 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLXGet Free Report) Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $388,817.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,794,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,031,713.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Gregory Baszucki also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, November 28th, Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $324,570.35.
  • On Monday, October 23rd, Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $258,739.65.

Roblox Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of RBLX opened at $45.72 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $47.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 1.66.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 536.12%. The business had revenue of $839.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roblox by 29.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,593,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,414,000 after buying an additional 10,025,779 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2,473.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330,861 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 158.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,151,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604,995 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 13.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,014,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 234.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,368,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

