Gregory Baszucki Sells 8,333 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $388,817.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,794,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,031,713.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Gregory Baszucki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 28th, Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $324,570.35.

On Monday, October 23rd, Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $258,739.65.

Shares of RBLX opened at $45.72 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $47.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 1.66.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 536.12%. The business had revenue of $839.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roblox by 29.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,593,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,414,000 after buying an additional 10,025,779 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2,473.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330,861 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 158.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,151,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604,995 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 13.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,014,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 234.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,368,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

