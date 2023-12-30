Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

GRFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Grifols in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Grifols from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

Grifols stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.56. Grifols has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $12.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 15.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,172,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,005 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Grifols during the 4th quarter valued at $19,218,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Grifols during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,484,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,274,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,505,000 after buying an additional 1,759,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,048,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,222,000 after buying an additional 1,675,639 shares in the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.

