Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 1,755 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $16,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 483.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE SPG opened at $142.64 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $146.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.58.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.59%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

