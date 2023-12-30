Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 314,411 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314,411 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $15,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 17,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 56,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 96,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 41,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.91. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.22%.

Insider Activity

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 9,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.21.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

