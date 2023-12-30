Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 7,377 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,326 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,377 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Target were worth $15,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. State Street Corp lifted its position in Target by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,725,904,000 after buying an additional 1,529,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374,799 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,693,498,000 after purchasing an additional 92,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 35.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Target by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,443,280 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,110,515,000 after purchasing an additional 142,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock opened at $142.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.46. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.70. The stock has a market cap of $65.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.88.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

