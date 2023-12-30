Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,622 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Sysco were worth $17,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $73.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.38. The stock has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.75.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYY shares. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SYY

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.