Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 490,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,127 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $18,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WOLF. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Wolfspeed by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,424,000,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 41.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 116.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WOLF opened at $43.50 on Friday. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.35 and a 12-month high of $87.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.18. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 80.46%. The company had revenue of $197.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on Wolfspeed from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Wolfspeed from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WOLF

Insider Buying and Selling at Wolfspeed

In other news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $134,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,258.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Wolfspeed

(Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.