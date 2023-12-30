Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $17,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 15,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.7% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 11,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 287,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,770,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,291,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 121,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,965 shares of company stock valued at $11,469,932 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.41.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX opened at $130.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.07 and a 12-month high of $133.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.00 billion, a PE ratio of 55.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.45%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

