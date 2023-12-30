Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,702 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $14,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOX. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Amdocs by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 787.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Amdocs stock opened at $87.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $78.38 and a fifty-two week high of $99.75.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amdocs in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.80.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

