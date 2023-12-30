Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $14.72 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $14,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,815,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,508,919,000 after buying an additional 3,245,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,596,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,345,318,000 after buying an additional 464,694 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,324,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,070,000 after buying an additional 3,118,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,112,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,046,000 after buying an additional 1,079,787 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,698,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,035,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $134.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.33 and a 12-month high of $139.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.89 and its 200 day moving average is $124.03. The company has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.90, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 170.03%.

Several research firms recently commented on DLR. HSBC began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

