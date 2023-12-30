Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $15.96 Million Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 194,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Welltower were worth $15,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Welltower by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 87,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $90.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.85, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.77 and a fifty-two week high of $93.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.03.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 508.33%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

