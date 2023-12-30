Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $16.19 Million Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $16,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 174.0% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $140.50 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.46 and a 12-month high of $146.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.25 and a 200-day moving average of $131.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on TEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.88.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

