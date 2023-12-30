Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $16.23 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $16,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $86.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.25.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

