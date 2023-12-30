Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $19.59 Million Stock Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $19,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOPE. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 1,450 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $199,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $132.04 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.65 and a 12 month high of $144.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.69.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $221.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.50 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 20.75%. Analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grand Canyon Education

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Further Reading

