Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $20.44 Million Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,233 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $20,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 268.8% during the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,058 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.8% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 500.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,076 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $417,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $229.68 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $153.10 and a 52-week high of $238.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $202.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.31.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,141 shares of company stock worth $4,294,266 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $216.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.