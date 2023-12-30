Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $21.94 Million Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 62.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 281,231 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $21,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,315,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SEDG. StockNews.com raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $176.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.50.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $93.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.53. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.25 and a twelve month high of $345.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.43.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.26). The company had revenue of $725.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.65 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.13%. Analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

