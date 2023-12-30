Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $93.99 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,833,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 56,070 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $93,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 13,046 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 85,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 12,906 shares during the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $343,000. Benin Management CORP grew its stake in Pfizer by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 40,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.35.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $28.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.43 and a 200-day moving average of $33.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $162.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 89.62%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

