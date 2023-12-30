Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 589 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $15,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,665 shares of company stock valued at $15,268,673. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Public Storage

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $305.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.52. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $316.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.42.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.82 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 109.99%.

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.