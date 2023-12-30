Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 6,873 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $14,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Fastenal by 93.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 2,538.1% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 131.7% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $25,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,826.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $25,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,826.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $47,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,162 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $64.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.38. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $45.70 and a 1 year high of $65.66.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. HSBC began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

