Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 78 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $17,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 698,613 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in AutoZone by 368.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,788,000. Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 4,247.1% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 141,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,918,000 after acquiring an additional 138,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 207.3% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 188,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,602,000 after acquiring an additional 127,047 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total value of $7,790,478.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,949 shares of company stock worth $38,497,878 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,583.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,606.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,541.89. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,277.88 and a 52-week high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $27.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AZO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,851.50.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

