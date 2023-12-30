Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 440 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $15,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 212.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of GWW opened at $829.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $789.05 and a 200-day moving average of $747.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $534.01 and a 1 year high of $841.00.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on GWW shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $759.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,095,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,312. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

