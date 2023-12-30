Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 71 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $17,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 320.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CMG opened at $2,284.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,153.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,022.09. The company has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,344.05 and a twelve month high of $2,348.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMG. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,188.19.

View Our Latest Research Report on CMG

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total value of $116,839.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,169.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,677 shares of company stock worth $9,405,538. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.