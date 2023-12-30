HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.36.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HCP shares. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th.

HCP stock opened at $23.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 1.26. HashiCorp has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $37.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.69.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.21 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 37.01% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HashiCorp will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HashiCorp

In related news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 1,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $38,939.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 37,709 shares in the company, valued at $783,970.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $5,002,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,405,886.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 1,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $38,939.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 37,709 shares in the company, valued at $783,970.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 708,730 shares of company stock worth $16,439,549. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HashiCorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCP. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in HashiCorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 154,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in HashiCorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

