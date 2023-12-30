HC Wainwright Cuts Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target to $28.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on IOVA. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $40.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.33.

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.36. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $9.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.11.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). The business had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,143,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,082 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,001,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545,129 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 15,339,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367,955 shares during the last quarter. MHR Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $76,661,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,025 shares during the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

