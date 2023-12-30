HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $59.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BLTE. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Belite Bio in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Belite Bio presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.83.

Belite Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLTE opened at $45.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.03. Belite Bio has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $46.70.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Analysts anticipate that Belite Bio will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belite Bio

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Belite Bio by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 814,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Belite Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Belite Bio by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Belite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Belite Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

About Belite Bio

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

Featured Stories

