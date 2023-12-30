HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $13.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CHRS has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.89.

Shares of CHRS opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.68. Coherus BioSciences has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $10.99.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $74.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.13 million. Equities research analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 223,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $450,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 731,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,019.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 3,105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,375,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,444 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 298.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,283,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,463 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,787,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,573 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 35.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,164,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 107.7% in the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,928,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

