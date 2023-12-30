HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Holdings Raised by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 66.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.1% during the second quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 14.8% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $270.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $304.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.89.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.62.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

