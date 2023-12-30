Head-To-Head Analysis: CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) & Global Mofy Metaverse (NASDAQ:GMM)

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) and Global Mofy Metaverse (NASDAQ:GMM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CEVA and Global Mofy Metaverse, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CEVA 0 2 4 0 2.67 Global Mofy Metaverse 0 0 0 0 N/A

CEVA presently has a consensus target price of $29.40, indicating a potential upside of 29.46%. Given CEVA’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe CEVA is more favorable than Global Mofy Metaverse.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEVA -12.20% -4.07% -3.46% Global Mofy Metaverse N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CEVA and Global Mofy Metaverse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares CEVA and Global Mofy Metaverse’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEVA $117.67 million 4.55 -$23.18 million ($0.59) -38.49 Global Mofy Metaverse N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Global Mofy Metaverse has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CEVA.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.7% of CEVA shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of CEVA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CEVA beats Global Mofy Metaverse on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc. operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI). The company licenses a family of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies, and integrated IP solutions, including DSP-based platforms for 5G baseband processing in mobile, broadband, cellular IoT, and radio access network; imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled devices; audio/voice/sound and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for wearables, hearables, and multiple IoT markets; sensor fusion software and inertial measurement unit solutions for hearables, wearables, AR/VR, PC, robotics, remote controls, and IoT; and wireless IoT for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 4/5/6/6E, Ultra-wideband (UWB), and NB-IoT. Its technologies are licensed to companies, which design, manufacture, market, and sell application-specific integrated circuits and application-specific standard products to mobile, consumer, automotive, robotics, industrial, aerospace and defense, and IoT companies for incorporation into various end products. The company delivers its DSP cores, platforms, and AI processors in the form of a hardware description language definition; and offers development platforms, software development kits, and software debug tools that facilitate system design, debug, and software development. The company licenses its technology through a direct sales force. The company was formerly known as ParthusCeva, Inc. and changed its name to CEVA, Inc. in December 2003. CEVA, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About Global Mofy Metaverse

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides virtual content production, digital marketing, and digital assets development services for the metaverse industry in the People's Republic of China. It offers services for visual effect design, content development, production, and integration based on customers specific needs. The company also provides advertisement production and promotion services to customers with integrated digital marketing services, including content planning, technical, content production assistance, and omni-channel online placement services. In addition, it grants use right of digital assets to customers on specific needs across various applications, such as movies, TV series, AR/VR, animation, advertising, and gaming. Global The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

