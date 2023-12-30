Head-To-Head Analysis: Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) and Sector 10 (OTCMKTS:SECI)

Sector 10 (OTCMKTS:SECI – Get Free Report) and Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sector 10 and Merit Medical Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sector 10 0 0 0 0 N/A Merit Medical Systems 0 0 6 0 3.00

Merit Medical Systems has a consensus target price of $91.86, suggesting a potential upside of 20.93%. Given Merit Medical Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Merit Medical Systems is more favorable than Sector 10.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sector 10 N/A N/A N/A Merit Medical Systems 8.17% 14.71% 9.99%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.2% of Merit Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Sector 10 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Merit Medical Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sector 10 and Merit Medical Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sector 10 N/A N/A N/A ($3.43) 0.00 Merit Medical Systems $1.15 billion 3.81 $74.52 million $1.73 43.91

Merit Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Sector 10. Sector 10 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Merit Medical Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Merit Medical Systems beats Sector 10 on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sector 10

Sector 10, Inc., a development stage company, markets MRU SRU product lines and various solutions related to mobile assets. Sector 10, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions. It also offers custom procedural solutions that include critical care products, disinfection protection systems, syringes, manifold kits, and trays and packs; coated tubes and wires; and sensor components for microelectromechanical systems. In addition, the company provides pulmonary products that consist of laser-cut tracheobronchial stents, over-the-wire and direct visualization delivery systems, and dilation balloons to endoscopically dilate strictures; gastroenterology products; and kits and accessories for endoscopy and bronchoscopy procedures. It sells its products to hospitals and alternate site-based physicians, technicians, and nurses through direct sales force, distributors, original equipment manufacturer partners, or custom procedure tray manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

