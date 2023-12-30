Head-To-Head Comparison: Spectaire (NASDAQ:SPEC) and Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC)

Spectaire (NASDAQ:SPEC – Get Free Report) and Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spectaire and Autoscope Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectaire N/A N/A -$1.76 million N/A N/A Autoscope Technologies $12.40 million 3.10 $1.20 million $1.10 6.41

Autoscope Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Spectaire.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectaire 0 1 0 0 2.00 Autoscope Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Spectaire and Autoscope Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Spectaire currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 51.52%. Given Spectaire’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Spectaire is more favorable than Autoscope Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Spectaire and Autoscope Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectaire N/A N/A -34.60% Autoscope Technologies 39.12% 19.68% 17.36%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.1% of Spectaire shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.1% of Spectaire shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of Autoscope Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Spectaire has a beta of -0.32, indicating that its share price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autoscope Technologies has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Autoscope Technologies beats Spectaire on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectaire

Spectaire Holdings Inc. provides solutions that measure, manage, and reduce carbon dioxide equivalent and other greenhouse gas emissions. The company offers AireCore, a micro-mass-spectrometer device that monitors, tracks, and meets emissions targets. It serves the logistics, energy, agriculture, academics, and indoor air industries. The company is based in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Autoscope Technologies

Autoscope Technologies Corporation develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection applications in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway. The company provides Autoscope video systems that process video input from a traffic scene in real time and extracts the traffic data, including vehicle presence, bicycle presence/differentiation, counts, speed, length, time occupancy, turning movements, and flow rate; and RTMS radar systems that use radar to measure vehicle presence, volume, occupancy, speed, and classification information for roadway monitoring applications. It also offers IntellitraffiQ software that provides traffic measurement and data collection across large and small areas. The company markets and sells its products to end users comprising federal, state, city, and county departments of transportation, port, highway, tunnel, and other transportation authorities, as well as system integrators or other suppliers of systems and services who are operating under subcontracts in connection with road construction contracts. Autoscope Technologies Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

