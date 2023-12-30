Head-To-Head Contrast: Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) & Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO)

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) and Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Ship Lease and Caravelle International Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Ship Lease $645.65 million 1.11 $292.92 million $8.50 2.33 Caravelle International Group $185.35 million 0.13 $12.23 million N/A N/A

Global Ship Lease has higher revenue and earnings than Caravelle International Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

47.5% of Global Ship Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Caravelle International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Global Ship Lease shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Global Ship Lease has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caravelle International Group has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Global Ship Lease and Caravelle International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Ship Lease 47.28% 30.42% 14.85% Caravelle International Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Global Ship Lease and Caravelle International Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Ship Lease 0 0 1 0 3.00 Caravelle International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Global Ship Lease currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.10%. Given Global Ship Lease’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Global Ship Lease is more favorable than Caravelle International Group.

Summary

Global Ship Lease beats Caravelle International Group on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc. owns and charters containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2023, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Caravelle International Group

Caravelle International Group, through its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation services in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Heating Business. It provides international shipping services and carbon-neutral solutions for wood desiccation. The company also provides seaborne transportation services under the voyage contracts. In addition, it provides vessel services on behalf of ship owners. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

