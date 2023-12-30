Head-To-Head Contrast: Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) & Ryman Healthcare (OTCMKTS:RYHTY)

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) and Ryman Healthcare (OTCMKTS:RYHTY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.0% of Healthcare Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Healthcare Services Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Healthcare Services Group and Ryman Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Services Group 0 3 2 0 2.40 Ryman Healthcare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Healthcare Services Group currently has a consensus target price of $13.80, suggesting a potential upside of 33.08%. Given Healthcare Services Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Healthcare Services Group is more favorable than Ryman Healthcare.

This table compares Healthcare Services Group and Ryman Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Services Group 1.91% 11.36% 6.77% Ryman Healthcare N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Healthcare Services Group and Ryman Healthcare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Services Group $1.69 billion 0.45 $34.63 million $0.44 23.57 Ryman Healthcare N/A N/A N/A $1.95 8.40

Healthcare Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ryman Healthcare. Ryman Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthcare Services Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Healthcare Services Group beats Ryman Healthcare on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healthcare Services Group

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment engages in the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of resident rooms and common areas of the customers' facilities, as well as laundering and processing of the bed linens, uniforms, resident personal clothing, and other assorted linen items utilized at the customers' facilities. The Dietary segment provides food purchasing, meal preparation, and professional dietitian services, which include the development of menus that meet the dietary needs of residents. This segment also offers on-site management and clinical consulting services to facilities. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1976 and is based in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

About Ryman Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Ryman Healthcare Limited develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages, rest homes, and hospitals for the elderly in New Zealand and Australia. The company's villages provide a range of retirement living and care options, such as independent townhouses and apartments, and serviced apartments, as well as a care center, which offers rest homes, hospitals, dementia-level care, and respite and day care services. Its villages also provide all-weather bowling green, indoor heated swimming pool and spa, gym, internal atrium, beauty and hair salons, library, dining area, bar, lounges, croquet laws, shops, and movie theatre facilities. The company owns and operates retirement village units and care units. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.