Head to Head Contrast: OneMedNet (ONMD) & Its Peers

OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) is one of 37 public companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare OneMedNet to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.4% of OneMedNet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.7% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by institutional investors. 45.7% of OneMedNet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for OneMedNet and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneMedNet 0 0 0 0 N/A OneMedNet Competitors 47 770 1245 31 2.60

Volatility & Risk

As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 2.77%. Given OneMedNet’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OneMedNet has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

OneMedNet has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneMedNet’s rivals have a beta of 5.72, meaning that their average stock price is 472% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OneMedNet and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneMedNet N/A N/A -13.19% OneMedNet Competitors -1,085.79% -105.55% -22.32%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OneMedNet and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OneMedNet N/A $340,000.00 -4.26 OneMedNet Competitors $1.68 billion $86.31 million 12.15

OneMedNet’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than OneMedNet. OneMedNet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

OneMedNet rivals beat OneMedNet on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

OneMedNet Company Profile

OneMedNet Corporation develops technology that focuses on accessing and sharing health data. It offers BEAM Medical Image Exchange & Management Suite, a solution that manages, exchanges, and shares medical images with patients, care providers, and hospitals. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota with a development office in Vancouver, Canada.

