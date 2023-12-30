Head to Head Survey: eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) vs. Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) and eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Shopify has a beta of 2.23, indicating that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eGain has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shopify and eGain’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shopify $5.60 billion 17.84 -$3.46 billion ($0.91) -85.58 eGain $98.01 million 2.68 $2.11 million $0.15 55.54

Insider and Institutional Ownership

eGain has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Shopify. Shopify is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than eGain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

60.3% of Shopify shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of eGain shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.3% of eGain shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Shopify and eGain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shopify -17.27% -0.30% -0.24% eGain 4.85% 7.58% 3.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Shopify and eGain, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shopify 2 21 17 0 2.38 eGain 0 1 1 0 2.50

Shopify currently has a consensus target price of $69.11, indicating a potential downside of 11.26%. eGain has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.97%. Given Shopify’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Shopify is more favorable than eGain.

Summary

eGain beats Shopify on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing. It also sells custom themes and apps, and registration of domain names; and merchant solutions, which include accepting payments, shipping and fulfillment, and securing working capital. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

About eGain

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services. It serves customers in various industry sectors, including the financial services, telecommunications, retail, government, healthcare, and utilities. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

