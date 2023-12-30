Head to Head Survey: NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) and Sector 10 (OTCMKTS:SECI)

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) and Sector 10 (OTCMKTS:SECI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NanoString Technologies and Sector 10’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoString Technologies $127.26 million 0.28 -$159.54 million ($3.53) -0.21 Sector 10 N/A N/A N/A ($3.43) 0.00

Sector 10 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NanoString Technologies. NanoString Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sector 10, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoString Technologies 0 4 2 0 2.33 Sector 10 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for NanoString Technologies and Sector 10, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

NanoString Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $7.63, indicating a potential upside of 918.84%. Given NanoString Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NanoString Technologies is more favorable than Sector 10.

Profitability

This table compares NanoString Technologies and Sector 10’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoString Technologies -102.44% -548.25% -53.79% Sector 10 N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sector 10 beats NanoString Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter Pro and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; panels with oncology, immunology and infectious disease, and neuroscience applications. Further, the company offers Master Kits, cartridges, ancillary reagents, tips and reagent plates to setup and process samples in instruments; and Prosigna in vitro diagnostic kits. The company is also developing GeoMx DSP system to enable the field of spatial biology. It has collaboration with Lam Research Corporation for the development of NGS sequencing platform and related assays; and Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy to develop CAR-T regimens that enhances patient outcomes for various types of cancer, as well as collaboration with Stanford Medicine, Acrobat Genomics, and Illumina Accelerator to discover new drug targets for gene editing-based therapeutics. NanoString Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Sector 10

Sector 10, Inc., a development stage company, markets MRU SRU product lines and various solutions related to mobile assets. Sector 10, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

