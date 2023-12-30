Head-To-Head Survey: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) & Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ondas and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Ondas alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ondas $11.21 million 7.96 -$73.24 million ($1.53) -1.00 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) $26.93 billion 0.78 $1.86 billion ($0.66) -9.55

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Ondas. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ondas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Ondas has a beta of 2.72, indicating that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ondas and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ondas 0 1 3 0 2.75 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 1 5 3 0 2.22

Ondas presently has a consensus price target of $2.83, suggesting a potential upside of 85.19%. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a consensus price target of $7.13, suggesting a potential upside of 13.23%. Given Ondas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ondas is more favorable than Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ).

Profitability

This table compares Ondas and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ondas -615.30% -95.74% -52.58% Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) -8.40% 11.80% 4.36%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.8% of Ondas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Ondas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ondas beats Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ondas

(Get Free Report)

Ondas Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks. Its FullMAX SDR platform enables secure and reliable industrial-grade connectivity for truly mission-critical applications. The company also offers Optimus, an AI-powered drone with imaging payloads; the Airbase, a ruggedized weatherproof base station for housing, data processing, and cloud transfer; Insightful, a secure web portal and API, which enables remote interaction with the system, data, and resulting analytics anywhere in the world; and the Raider, a counter-drone system for security and the protection of critical infrastructure, assets, and people from the threat of hostile drones. It serves users in rail, energy, mining, agriculture, public safety, critical infrastructure, and government markets in the United States and internationally. The company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise, and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software. This segment also provides active antenna and transport solutions; and a range of service portfolio covering network deployment and support. The Cloud Software and Services segment offers core networks, business and operational support systems, network design and optimization, and network managed services. The Enterprise segment offers global communications platform including cloud-based unified communications as a service, contact center as a service, and communications platform as a service; enterprise wireless solutions comprise private wireless networks and wireless wan pre-packaged solutions; and technologies and new business solutions, such as mobile financial services, security solutions, and advertising services. The Other segment includes Redbee media that prepares and distributes live and video services for broadcasters, sports leagues, and communications service providers. It operates in North America, Europe and Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, South East Asia, Oceania, India, North East Asia, and internationally. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.