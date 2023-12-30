Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Receives $13.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCSG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $10.37 on Monday. Healthcare Services Group has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $15.97. The company has a market capitalization of $765.82 million, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.55.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.64 million. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Services Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 371.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 64.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Healthcare Services Group

(Get Free Report

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Stories

