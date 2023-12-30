HighMark Wealth Management LLC Acquires 205 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $149.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $140.72 and a 12 month high of $187.81.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Chevron

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.