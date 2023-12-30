HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.78 Per Share

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares in a report issued on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.78 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.88. The consensus estimate for HomeTrust Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $50.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.05 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 11.84%.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ HTBI opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $467.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average of $22.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $30.79.

Institutional Trading of HomeTrust Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 16.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,537,000 after acquiring an additional 191,524 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 394.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 72,601 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 121.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 123,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 67,965 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 31.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 46,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the third quarter worth $939,000. 54.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HomeTrust Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

