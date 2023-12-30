Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

HBNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ HBNC opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. Horizon Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $631.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.22.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $53.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.07 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBNC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,772 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $8,048,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 561,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,472,000 after purchasing an additional 330,825 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 722.6% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 301,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 264,847 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 20.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,374,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,303,000 after purchasing an additional 232,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.