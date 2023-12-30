Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 94,580.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 126,182,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,075,078,000 after buying an additional 126,049,679 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 58.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,300 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 30.3% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,345,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,935 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,868,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,252,000 after purchasing an additional 947,576 shares in the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In related news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $257,576.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,304.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $160,836.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,321.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $257,576.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,304.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,221 shares of company stock worth $1,047,290 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $47.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.00 and a 200 day moving average of $36.47.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 75.34%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

