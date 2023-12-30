HSBC Initiates Coverage on Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

Research analysts at HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. HSBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Progressive from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.63.

Progressive Trading Up 0.6 %

PGR opened at $159.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.42. Progressive has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $165.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.85.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,772 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,379. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Progressive by 95.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 109.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

