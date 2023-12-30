Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) PT Lowered to $15.00

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Benchmark from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HUMA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Humacyte from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Humacyte Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of HUMA opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. Humacyte has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $294.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.38.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). Equities analysts predict that Humacyte will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Humacyte

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUMA. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Humacyte during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Humacyte during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Humacyte during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Humacyte by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Humacyte by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

