Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 496.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 50,526 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NXST stock opened at $156.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.47. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.30 and a 1-year high of $217.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.39.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

In related news, insider Thomas Carter sold 1,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total transaction of $192,368.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,263,432.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.42, for a total value of $820,110.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,492,702.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Carter sold 1,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total transaction of $192,368.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,263,432.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,273 shares of company stock valued at $5,773,808. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NXST. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.43.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

