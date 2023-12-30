Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Shutterstock in the first quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Shutterstock from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Redburn Atlantic cut their price objective on Shutterstock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Shutterstock from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

Shutterstock Price Performance

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $48.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.10. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $81.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.70 and a 200 day moving average of $44.06.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.51. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $233.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.94 million. Analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.23%.

Shutterstock Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

