Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Invests $359,000 in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voss Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 710,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,562,000 after purchasing an additional 39,258 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 438,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,718,000 after purchasing an additional 100,300 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 24,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 55,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 449.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of ASO stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.06. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.83 and a 52 week high of $69.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.56%.

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at $506,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Further Reading

