Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Makes New $47,000 Investment in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRSN. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MRSN. Citigroup raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.01. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $9.62.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 264.19% and a negative net margin of 482.47%. The business had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Mersana Therapeutics Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has a research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc and Merck KGaA, as well as collaboration agreement with Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

