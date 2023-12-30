Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,685 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,156,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,112,000 after purchasing an additional 119,790 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,928,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,466,000 after buying an additional 109,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,795,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,011,000 after buying an additional 112,337 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,685,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,011,000 after purchasing an additional 86,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,955,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,978,000 after purchasing an additional 41,204 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $92.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.74. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $57.48 and a 52 week high of $98.22.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $574.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.01 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 20.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.10%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading

